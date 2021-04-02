This is our cover for today

04/02/2021 at 11:59 PM CEST

On our cover today, Saturday, April 3, as the main theme ‘Final bid for Haaland’: The father and the forward’s representative met this Thursday with Barça and Madrid to negotiate his signing for next summer. Haaland wants to play in Spain, in fact prioritizes coming to the League and optimism grows at Barça because the City is withdrawing and the price may be lower than 150 million. In addition, SPORT caught Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, after landing at El Prat airport to head to the meeting with Joan Laporta. Also, as for Barça, Lautaro and Harry kane the alternatives.

On the other hand, Eric Garcia and Pedri, fixed for the Eurocup while Sergio Ramos, KO and can miss the classic. What’s more, Athletic and Real will live a historic final (Athletic – Real Sociedad 9:30 pm).

To close our cover today, in basketball, Barça secures first place in the Euroleague (Fenerbahçe 73 – 82 Barça).