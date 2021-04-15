This is our cover for today

04/16/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: ULTIMATUM OF PSG TO NEYMAR

The French club urges him to sign the renewal for fear that its continuity will be complicated. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to announce the deal until 2027 before facing City.

In addition, the plan Koeman for the Cup Final. The coach is trained with a defense of four to return to 4-3-3.

SPORT interview with Mingueza: “I hope to win my second final” and a CONFIDENTIAL SPORT about the wardrobe’s distrust towards Martinez Munuera.

In the Europa League, Granada eliminated and Villarreal go to ‘semis’.