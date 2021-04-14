This is our cover for today

04/15/2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: DOUBLE GAME

The Brazilian speculates with his renewal: “I feel at home at PSG, happier than before.” And, at the same time, he offered himself to Barça to return to the Camp Nou and play alongside Messi.

Barça contacts Dani Olmo.

Also, Madrid did not suffer against a failed Liverpool and goes to the semifinals. Pep’s Manchester City will also be in the ‘semis’ after the comeback against Dortmund.

In addition, Messi, the lord of the finals and quarry duel in La Cartuja.