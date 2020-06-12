The President of PlayStation praises the variety of titles present at his event, and promises many more games in development.

We may not have an E3 2020 this year to get excited about, but last night’s PS5 event gave us a good look at the games that await us when the PlayStation 5 goes on sale later this year. From open-world Triple A exclusives like Horizon: Forbidden West, to games like the cheery Bugsnax closer to indie space, last night’s event featured a wide variety of different offerings, though it appears that PlayStation still has things to show.

In a post-event BBC interview, the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, spoke about the presentation games and their variety of offer: “We want Triple A games that they could fully show the power of the machine. But some of these smaller games They make very interesting and creative use of the new console functions. So we had the show offer a look at the wide variety of gaming experiences that will be available on PlayStation 5 “.

“And this is only the beginning“Add Ryan.”There are still many more games that we have in developmentAs part of the interview, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment clarified that they have not changed anything of the presentation after postponing their dates a week ago. And he has also spoken of the decision to publish PS5 with a standard version and another only digital.

We remind you that in late May, with the original announcement of the PS5 event, the Japanese company promises that there will be more news to share at later dates. And given these statements, it seems that we will see even more games from here at the end of the year. If you want to review the latest news on the console, here are all the announcements of the PlayStation event, as well as the first look at PS5, its models and accessories.

