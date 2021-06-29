This is One UI Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 software based on Wear OS

Samsung takes advantage of MWC 2021 to show the world what its next smartwatches will be like, the Galaxy Watch4.

You have not attended the Mobile World Congress 2021 in person, but Samsung He has not missed his appointment with the most important telephony fair of the year to announce to the world his new “experience” oriented to smartwatches, which debuts alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch4.

The watch software has been completely renewed, thanks to Samsung’s collaboration with Google to create a WearOS installment ready to bring next-generation watches to life, with great performance improvements, autonomy and compatibility with a greater number of apps.

One UI Watch, Samsung’s new WearOS-based software

The company itself has confirmed the arrival of One UI for Watch next to the Galaxy Watch4. The new watches are will present at the end of summer, at a Galaxy Unpacked event where, probably, the brand will also announce its new generation of folding smartwatches.

One UI Watch is WearOS based software, Google’s operating system for smart watches. Among its novelties, a new settings app, phone sync improvements and one new sphere design tool.

But these novelties will be exclusive to Samsung watches, in the same way that the One UI functions are of the company’s smartphones. All other WearOS watch manufacturers will have the ability to customize your layers and add as many functionalities as you see fit.

On the other hand, Samsung has confirmed that a feature has been introduced in WearOS Which will allow install apps on the watch automatically when installed on the smartphone, provided there is a version for watches available.

With this iteration, Samsung also intends to end one of Tizen’s great blunders: the lack of apps. Thanks to WearOS, the ecosystem of applications compatible with the Galaxy Watch4 will be even greater, including some top-notch ones such as Spotify, Calm or Google Maps.

You will not need several apps on your mobile to be able to use a Galaxy Watch4

Samsung has also confirmed that One UI for Watch will also work better with other “non-Samsung” smartphones. This implies that it will no longer be necessary have multiple apps installed on your mobile to be able to pair, configure and use a Galaxy smartwatch with an Android smartphone.

Current smartwatches will not receive the update

The worst news is for the current owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch released so far. And it is that Samsung has reconfirmed that watches released in previous years will not receive the update to One UI Watch.

However, yes that will continue to receive support for three years from launch, and the Galaxy Store will continue to receive official support.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Wear OS, Wearables

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow