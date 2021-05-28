This is one of the most dangerous offenses on a motorcycle and is pursued by the DGT

For some time now, the General Directorate of Traffic has put a good part of its efforts at the service of protecting motorcyclists and other vulnerable groups on the road, such as cyclists. And that does not always imply, unfortunately, meeting the most common demands of the motorcycle community, such as the protection of the guardrails. In fact, the DGT has also increased its means of surveillance to prosecute offenses committed on motorcycles. And that is why the DGT warns of one of the most dangerous infractions on a motorcycle, improper direction changes.

The DGT warns of motorcycle infractions

Due to their size and agility, motorcycles can perform maneuvers that would not be possible for a car in such a confined space. But if not done properly, these maneuvers also involve a risk, which is significantly amplified by the fact that the rider is not protected by a body, as is the case in a car.

In 2020, Spanish roads resulted in 870 deaths in the 24 hours after a traffic accident (DGT figures), of which 173 were motorists. Figures that undoubtedly concern the DGT and should concern us all.

How to make a U-turn on a motorcycle

The General Traffic Regulation establishes, in its article 78, how a change of direction should be made.

The driver of a vehicle that intends to reverse the direction of its movement must choose a suitable place to carry out the maneuver, so that the road is intercepted for the shortest possible time, warn its purpose with the mandatory signals well in advance and make sure that it will not endanger or hinder other road users. Otherwise, you must refrain from carrying out said maneuver and wait for the right moment to carry it out. When your stay on the road, while waiting to carry out the U-turn maneuver, prevents the vehicles that circulate behind you from continuing, you must exit it on your right side, if possible, until the conditions of the circulation allow it to do so (article 29 of the articulated text).

According to article 78 of the General Traffic Regulations, these would be the keys to a change of direction:

Where is it forbidden to make a U-turn?

The General Traffic Regulation establishes, in its articles 79, that it is forbidden to make a change of direction in level crossings, tunnels, highways and highways or in the vicinity of changes in grade and curves.

It is prohibited to make the change of direction in any situation that prevents checking the circumstances referred to in the previous article, in level crossings, in tunnels, underpasses and sections of track affected by the «Tunnel» sign (S-5) , as well as on the motorways and dual carriageways, except in the places enabled for this purpose and, in general, in all sections of the road where overtaking is prohibited, unless the change of direction is expressly authorized (article 30 of the articulated text )

Fine for an improper U-turn

As we have already told you, analyzing the most common motorcycle offenses, the fine established by the DGT for making an undue change of direction is € 200, since the General Traffic Regulation establishes that these infractions, both the one referring to article 78, and the one referring to article 79, are considered serious.

However, there may be aggravating factors, see the invasion of a lane in the opposite direction, which raise the consideration of the offense to very serious and, therefore, cause the fine to amount to € 500.

Article 78. Execution of the maneuver.

3. Violations of the rules of this precept will be considered serious, as provided in article 65.4.c) of the articulated text. Article 79. Prohibitions.

2. Violations of the rules of this precept will be considered serious, as provided in article 65.4.c) of the articulated text.

Points deduction for a U-turn

The General Directorate of Traffic has also established that the undue change of direction is one of the infractions that are sanctioned with deduction of points. According to Annex II of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety, undue overtaking is sanctioned with the deduction of 3 points from the license.

13. Make the change of direction in breach of the provisions contained in this law and in the terms established by law: 3 point detraction

However, we insist, if other offenses are committed when making the U-turn, such as driving in the opposite direction, failing to comply with the priority of passage, etc., the sanction may include the detraction of 4 and up to 6 points from the license.

