The season would start in July with two races

I start in Europe, then travel to Asia and finally to America

The world continues to resist the blows of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Formula 1 is preparing to hold races again and several calendar possibilities are on the table.

Formula 1 is already working on the development of various emergency calendars depending on when and where the season begins. Most likely, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Thus, the campaign would start in July with two races, they would have to choose two among Austria, England or France. Then three races would be held in August, to choose between Hungary, the Netherlands, Belgium or Italy are available. Or a successor to the canceled European racing series.

The idea is that these first events can be held behind closed doors, although this is something that the organization of the Netherlands GP rejected.

In summary, it would work on a calendar divided into blocks by continents. After the European season, he would travel to Asia with two races in September. Singapore and Russia or Azerbaijan. Three races will be held in Asia in October: Japan, Vietnam and China. If necessary, a Grand Prix can last only two days. In November it would be the turn to travel to America, to run Mexico and Brazil. The season would end in December with two races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

F1 also makes contingency plans in case it still has travel restrictions at the beginning of the season, such as frequent tests for members of the Grand Circus, trips on rented planes and in specific hotels to avoid the risk of infection. All of these ideas are on the table this week, but they could change for the next given the nature of this crisis, which is constantly evolving.

POSSIBLE CALENDAR

July: two races, to choose between Austria, England and France. August: three races, to choose between Hungary, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy or another of the postponed European races September: two races, to choose between Singapore, Russia or Azerbaijan October: three races, Japan, Vietnam and China November: two races, Mexico and Brazil December: Bahrain and Abu Dhabi

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.