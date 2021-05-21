This is Nüwa, the project to create the first city on Mars

Located on a Martian cliff, Nüwa could become the first city outside of Earth.

Ray Bradbury, the ineffable science fiction author, had already predicted since the second decade of the 20th century that life on Mars would try to imitate everyday human forms on Earth. It seems I was not entirely wrong. Nüwa crystallizes these technical, scientific and aspirational endeavors: it will be the first city built on the Red Planet.

Nüwa: what will it be like to live in Martian territory?

Render: ABIBOO Studio

The project no longer falls into the realm of science fiction. On the contrary, with the help of the architecture studio ABIBOO Studio, a team of scientists is orchestrating the design of Nüwa, the first habitable martian city by human beings. It is not only intended to live there, but it can be sustainable and self-sufficient, according to the official site of the megaproject.

Render: ABIBOO Studio

The project for the creation of Nüwa was presented at the annual convention of the Mars Society in 2020. In principle, it responded to a call from the institution, in which the design of a city ​​of a million inhabitants. This would be the first human settlement on the Red Planet.

Out of 175 projects around the world, this one was selected along with another 9. They were finally made known through a virtual conference, given the pandemic. Alfredo Muñoz, founder of ABIBOO, undertook the task of explaining each of the details of urban and architectural design of the possible new Martian city.

Regarding the social and economic aspects of the city that will sustain life there, Gisela Detrell, Ph.D. Institute for Space Systems, University of Stuttgart, was in charge. In addition to this, a logistics plan for transportation from Earth to Mars. There may be no return tickets once the new settlers reach the Red Planet.

An interplanetary colonialist campaign

Render: ABIBOO Studio

The environmental agenda on Earth is not for colonialist projects on other planets. However, human settlement on the Red Planet appears to be designed to “depend as little as possible on imported materials”Of our planet.

Render: ABIBOO Studio

For the presentation of the finalist proposal, a multidisciplinary team of specialists They detailed the cultural aspects and social spaces that will be available in Nüwa. In total, the final work involved around 35 professionals, which resulted in an urban and architectural solution.

In it, the production of food, energy and building materials necessary to have living conditions not only safe, but functional on Mars is considered. Given the the planet does not have the necessary climatic or environmental conditions to host human life, this was a challenge for the participating experts.

Render: ABIBOO Studio

In principle, Nüwa will be the first city-state outside of Earth. At present, it is discussed what type of government will govern the human settlement on the Red Planet, as well as the forms of life and civility that will be established in the first Martian society. Despite the widespread enthusiasm, the project is still in the realm of speculation.

