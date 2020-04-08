The federal health official calls businessmen, who are still resisting, to join the measures issued to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, called the sector business to join the measures established in the health emergency to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The federal Health official highlighted that this is not the time to rescue business profits, and assured that, in the long term, employers who are still anxious not to send their workers home, could suffer greater losses by exposing their employees.

“We make the same call to the private sector, to the resistant segments. There are large companies that have been slow to respond. They are looking to get out of the measures to continue operating. This is not the time to rescue profits. Is he time to join forces for the common good“He added.

He added that there are some companies, from different fields, that seem to still have a perspective that does not synchronize with the measures that the federal government It has been asked to perform for weeks.

“All the entity that calls to relax the measures, seems that they have not understood. It’s the moment. We take care of the moment not to make the measurements in advance. We make a call to everyone in the private sector, in the social sector, inform yourself, inform yourself”López-Gatell said.

He added that now is the time to carry out these measures, since “we take care of the moment so as not to make the measurements in advance, but to do them at the most useful moment,” he said.

Finally, he remembered that these weeks are not holidays, we need to stay at home as much of the time as possible “to reduce transmission. We have not yet succeeded, the epidemic curve of cases and mortality continues to rise. ”

