The Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aies, Daniel Gollan, criticized harshly the tennis player Novak Djokovic, No. 1 in the world ranking, World, after the confirmation of his positive contagion of coronavirus, days after having participated in a friendly tennis tournament without applying any protocol measure.

« Novak Djokovic tennis number 1 is anti-quarantine and said that the coronavirus is fought by » the power of prayer « . He organized a tournament without protocols in Serbia. Here they applauded and took it as a reference. Today he tested positive along with other tennis players. It is not time to be irresponsible ”, wrote the head of the provincial health portfolio in his account on the social network Twitter.

Djokovic spoke on numerous occasions against the preventive measures required by some of the major tournaments of the ATP Circuit for the return to competition. In addition, he had also spoken out against giving himself a vaccine against Covid-19.

In accordance with that vision about the coronavirus pandemic in the world, the Serbian tennis player was one of the main promoters of a friendly tournament to benefit without protocols of social distancing in different venues in Europe.

The tournament had to be suspended just before the final, between Djokovic himself and Russian Andrei Rublev, after the positive of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who had also participated in the contest, was confirmed.

The Serbian tennis player confirmed that he and his family underwent a Covid-19 test in Belgrade, Serbia. The results of the analyzes indicated that both Djokovic and his wife Jelena were infected with coronavirus, while their children were negative in the control.

The Serb reported the news in an official statement, in which he also clarified that his health and that of his wife is optimal.

“I hope that things calm down over time so that we can return to our lives as they were before. I am very sorry for each case of infection, and I hope it does not complicate anyone’s health, ”he prayed at the end of the statement.

The conflict in Djokovic’s position regarding the coronavirus pandemic has been going on for almost two months. In mid-April, he fired the first dart at Covid-19’s prevention and cure methodology, stating that he would never undergo a coronavirus vaccine.

“We will have to travel and I think this will be the number one challenge. Travel will be the main obstacle, « he said at the time. And he completed: “I am the first with this uncertainty. How to do with the trips? I personally am not in favor of vaccines. I would not like anyone to force me to be vaccinated in order to travel. ”

« The rules that have told us that we should respect to play are extreme, » he said. He continued: “Let’s say we wouldn’t have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, get tested two or three times a week. Also, we could bring only one man to the complex. Which is really impossible. I mean: you need your coach, then a physical trainer, then a physical therapist. All of their suggestions are very rigorous. ”

The drop that broke the glass in a certain part of the tennis world was the organization of the Adria Tour, a kind of friendly tournament with different venues in which it was sought to raise funds for charities around the world.

The tour would consist of five stages in different countries of the Balkans and the most contentious point would be the lack of prevention protocols, both for participants and attendees.

The first stage, held in Belgrade between June 12 and 14, was held normally, while the second phase, in Zadar, Croatia, had to be canceled as a result of the confirmed contagion of Dimitrov, one of its participants.