“This is not over, we have to be ready for Milwaukee”

Phoenix (USA), Jul 17 . .- Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns suffered a painful defeat at home against the Milwaukee Bucks (119-123) that leaves them on the edge of the abyss in these Finals, but the veteran base defended that nothing has been decided yet and asked his team to be prepared for the next game.

“We knew this was not going to be easy. We didn’t expect it to be. It’s tough. Our coach has told us all year long: what we want is on the other side of toughness. And it can’t be harder than now.” he said at a press conference.

“So we have to regroup and learn from this defeat. But this is not over: we have to be ready for the sixth game,” he added.

The Bucks achieved a huge victory away from the Phoenix Suns that opens the possibility for the Milwaukee, who dominate the Finals 2-3, can be crowned in front of their public next Tuesday in the sixth game.

The Bucks snatched the home court factor from the Suns with a brilliant performance from their star trio: Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Khris Middleton (29 points and 7 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (27 points and 13 assists) .

For the Suns, Devin Booker scored 40 points, but for most of the game he was very lonely in attack.

Until the last bars of the game, the Suns missed the best version of Chris Paul, who in the end finished with 21 points and 11 assists and who was key to trying the comeback.

Paul was asked specifically about the second quarter of the game, which began with a clear 37-21 in favor but ended at halftime with a 61-64 for the Bucks after a huge set by the visitors (24-43).

“The games last 48 minutes. I’ll go back to it and watch that second quarter, but we have to play how we started the game. We have to get a whole game like that, especially going to Milwaukee,” he said.

For his part, Booker conceded that this is “a tough loss” for the Suns.

“We had a great start and we got carried away. They remained resilient and kept playing,” he said.

As he has said on other occasions, Booker insisted that the Suns’ game begins with defense and said they must improve there for Tuesday’s decisive game in Milwaukee.

Finally, the young guard was asked about the key play of the game, when, with 29 seconds left, the Suns were losing by just one and had possession.

The ball went to Booker, but Holiday snatched it from him and gave a tremendous alley-oop on the fast break to Antetokounmpo, who also received an additional free kick.

“I tried to score, Jrue was behind me. I turned around and he was right there,” Booker summarized. .

