This is not how the anthem goes! Pablo Montero changes the lyrics in an event

This is not how the anthem goes! Pablo Montero changes the lyrics at an event

The recognized singer Pablo Montero was in charge of singing the national anthem in the ceremony prior to the final of Guardians 2021, that took place between the teams Blue Cross and Saints.

However, things did not go as planned, as the singer He was wrong just when he was singing the National anthem changing some words and getting confused as well as confusing the entire audience present and the Internet users who have watched the video.

The famous born in Torreón sang some changed words, so the fans in the corona stadium, the players and everyone present felt great discomfort.

It seems incredible that someone cannot know the national anthem and much more that happens to a singer who are experts in learning the lyrics and in interpreting them in the best possible way.

Instead of having sung “That in heaven your eternal destiny, by the finger of God wrote”, the famous Paul said “That in the finger your eternal destiny, summons us to deal with courage.

Words that were not badly arranged in that way, but that are actually found in another chorus written by Francisco González Bocanegra, who did not plan either that things happened like that.

However, it could be said that the charro used another part of the hymn to complement what would normally be sung out of habit, however it is reality that he ate some words and changed some for others but at least you can see that he was singing it with all his heart.

It is not the first time that a famous singer makes a mistake and changes the letter or makes a mistake at the time of interpreting it, so surely we will continue to obtain that type of videos so funny but at the same time alarming that shows the little attention that is given to these cultural traditions.

Let’s hope that next time Pablo Montero will have a little more care and attention in what he sings and more if it is a sporting event of such importance, such as the final that was held between these two teams that have a lot of fans.

In case you do not know, the musical genre that the singer handles is mainly the Mexican ranchera rhythm, influenced mainly by his godfather, Vicente Fernández, who achieved successes such as singing to the president of the United States, in the White House. Their careers approached with the productions “Pablo Montero” and “Where are you heart.” Then he did “What am I going to do without you” and “Ask me for everything.”

He has participated in innumerable Telenovelas events, projects and much more, for which he is highly recognized throughout Latin America and considered an excellent exponent of his genre.