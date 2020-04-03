The head of the Segob stressed the importance of addressing domestic violence, which puts girls and women at risk in these moments of social isolation.

In difficult times, such as the one that our country is currently going through, institutions, particularly those that attend to the needs of society during the coronavirus pandemic, they must unite and be in solidarity.

This was stated by the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, during the Fourth Meeting of Strategies against Gender Violence, carried out by videoconference for the implementation of actions with a gender perspective in the midst of the national emergency by Covid-19,

“This is not a time for grids, or confrontations, or pettiness in the face of a situation like the one in which the country is living, in which what should interest us all is the unity and health of Mexicans,” he said.

The head of the Segob called on the members of the strategy group to be very aware of the domestic violence, “And of another type that can make girls, boys, adolescents and women vulnerable in these moments of social isolation.”

During the videoconference, the retired Supreme Court minister instructed all areas related to dealing with violence to intensify their communication efforts to make their support services known to the population.