Sisters Victoria and Ashlyn Landrum, along with members of the Southern Patriotic Warriors, at a protest in Richmond, Virginia. P. G.

Gary Golden assures that he had never, in his 55 years of life, raised a banner. To premiere, he wrote “Reopen Virginia” on a cardboard that he was carrying, this Wednesday at noon, outside the building that houses the governor’s office in Richmond, the state capital. A banner more discreet than the bulky Donald Trump campaign flags flying in the wind, along with an old Bible, five individuals in camouflage pants and black T-shirts with the logo of the Southern Patriotic Warriors, a group linked to white supremacism, that they have joined the protest against the restrictive measures of liberties imposed in the State of Virginia to stop the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests that are taking place these days in the United States bring together an amalgam of diverse citizens, with the common denominator of a rigorous defense of individual liberties. “This is not a revolt, we are just a handful of frustrated people,” explains Golden. He, for example, however much he disagrees with Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, would never carry a banner like the one that, a few meters away, compares him to Hitler. “I am a Jew, and obviously the comparison is out of place,” he explains. “But precisely because I am Jewish this touches me in a personal way. I know what the pressure of a Government is on some citizens, my family has lived it. Also in the Holocaust, medical arguments were used to take away liberties. ”

Born and raised in Chesapeake Bay, where Virginia settlers entered in search of free land, at age 13 Golden embarked with his parents and little sister on a two-year voyage aboard a 14-year-old sailboat. meters, which took them through the waters of the Atlantic, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. He returned, studied Economics, and in 2014 he sailed again for a year and a half, this time with his wife and son, with whom he now runs a boat insurance company in Fredericksburg, Virginia. “I have always considered myself a freedom fighter, but I have never had the opportunity to truly fight for it,” he explains. “This restriction of freedoms that we are experiencing is unprecedented. For me, society is nothing if you don’t honor individuals. Everyone knows how to be cautious now, if they didn’t know before. Most of those protesting the containment measures focus on the economy, but for me it is a bigger issue, of freedoms. ”

For Ashlyn Landrum, 29, the financial question weighs. “Small businesses are essential,” says the text on her banner, written in ornate calligraphy on pink cardboard. She owns a small art makeup business in Richmond that has been forced to close during the pandemic. “I will not recover this year, there is no way, everything has been lost,” he regrets. “I cannot support my employees, I cannot even support myself. My company is too small to apply for loans that have been approved by the Government. In the end I got unemployment aid, but he doesn’t even give me to pay the rent. People are too scared, we have canceled appointments until October. Fear is more powerful than the virus. It’s not just me. Richmond is a small business city. This affects us all. ”

Landrum has come with his sister, Victoria, and his mother, Sharon. “Being free is our constitutional right. Protect our life, our freedom and seek our happiness. We must defend our right to assemble, which is now under attack, and our right to religious freedom, which is also under attack because the churches have been closed. The Virginia government should not have the competence to restrict these constitutional rights, ”defends Victoria, 27, a worker in the human resources department of an engineering company. For her mother, Sharon, the freedom of worship her daughter mentioned is the main reason she protests. “We cannot pray freely, and that is very serious for me,” he explains. “I go to mass every Sunday, and during the week I meet with people from my church. Now we cannot meet and the prayer is virtual. That is not what God wants. I am appalled at how all our freedoms have been taken away in the blink of an eye. ”

There are a dozen people protesting, cheered on by a ranch caravan, with large American and Trump campaign flags, circling the block honking their horns. They are part of the Virginianos group for Constitutional Rights 2020, which has more than 35,000 members on Facebook. It was created by an anti-vaccine activist like Reopen Virginia, but they changed their name so that Facebook would not close it. The social network announced on April 20 that it would close announcements of events of the protests in certain states for violating government guidelines.

Some protests, in the States of Michigan and Washington, have brought together hundreds of protesters. But the most common are small. Amplified by the far right, cheered on by President Trump with his sights set on the November elections, protests against confinement have fueled the libertarian spirit. “The response to the pandemic could represent a caricature of what critics disdain for progressivism,” writes John F. Harris, founder of the progressive politician. “A panicked state responding to headlines and hysteria, runs over individual freedom and the private sector, creating a problem whose remedy is an even greater expansion of the state.” The most astonishing state intervention in the lives of citizens since World War II, some analysts warn, will have side effects on American politics.

Here in Richmond, a subject has joined the conversation who defends that breathing behind a mask is harmful to health, and who proposes to hang Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, an epidemiologist who represents science in the White House response to the pandemic. When the Patriotic Warriors of the South recognize an anti-fascist activist who records with his mobile from the corner, they approach him. They call him by name. It’s Richmond’s Goad Gatsby, who tracks and documents different fascist groups on video. “Keep your distance,” he tells them. “Easy, I only have one thing to tell you,” one replies. “I have a Hiwaymen shirt for you, a true and original Hiwaymen shirt. The next time I see you, I will take my backpack and give it to you. ” The Patriotic Warriors of the South, common in nostalgic events of the Confederate States, are a group emerged from the Hiwaymen, which was one of the supremacist gangs that participated in the Charlottesville riots in 2017, in which an extremist crashed his car against a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and injuring 19. There was also, among the counter-protesters, Goad Gatsby. “There are very good people on both sides,” said Donald Trump then.

“When people like that support your cause,” Gatsby says, “maybe you should reconsider your position.” Not what libertarian Gary Golden thinks. “Participating in these protests allows me to meet these people who fight for the same thing as me, to embrace them. We form a society ”, he concludes.

