This is not a housing bubble “

housing bubble

On average, and at the national level, the price of housing in the United States it is 12% higher than a year ago. The trend affects the entire country. No such vigor has been seen since the mid-2000s, right in the middle of a credit bubble.

At that time, the price boom was based on excessive indebtedness facilitated by the securitization of mortgage loans, especially in the subprime segment. At first glance, today there is nothing like it. The strength of housing demand has both specific (pandemic) and fundamental (demographic) causes, which are reinforced by low interest rates. Sensitivity to interest rates is a risk factor.

After an average annual increase of 5% from 2015, house prices have accelerated sharply in the last year. The pace has more than doubled in the national average. Average real price (that is, deflated by the inflation rate) has returned to its peak in 2006. Other than this similarity in house price levels, the current situation and the housing bubble of 15 years ago have little to do with common.

According to ODDO BHF, Three differences in particular are worth noting:

– The geographical distribution of prices. In the mid-2000s, there were huge disparities from place to place. In some metropolitan areas, house prices rose by almost 40% annually between 2004 and 2006 (Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, Las Vegas), while in other areas house prices moved in line with inflation , that is, they remained stable in real terms. In the current period, the increase in house prices is certainly not uniform across states, but it does show great homogeneity (left graph). Therefore, it can be assumed that the increase reflects economic and social factors and not speculation (right graph).

– The effect of interest rates. After the 2001 recession, interest rates on loans had fallen, but not to the point of explaining the acceleration in prices in subsequent years. The cause was the relaxation of loan regulations (subprime mortgage securitization). Prices deviated from their fundamental value, which can be estimated by adjusting them to the evolution of income, inflation and changes in interest rates. The deviation of the real price from this adjusted level gives an overvaluation of 25% in 2005-2006, while today the deviation would be negative by approximately 15%. The price at which the average household can afford a property has increased thanks to the increase in disposable income (which was accentuated during the pandemic recession) and thanks to the fall in interest rates on loans (3.0% in 2020 vs. 5.9% in 2005)

– The balance of households. The bubble burst when the burden of housing debt became unsustainable for households. At its peak, in mid-2006, it accounted for more than 70% of GDP. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the proportion was only 51%.