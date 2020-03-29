After Disney + arrived in Spain and with it the launch of the series ‘The Mandalorian’, the platform continues to work on the future of Star Wars. While the production of the series on Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) hasn’t started due to the coronavirus, Neal Scanlan, a British special effects artist and makeup artist known for his work on the Star Wars sequel triloga, continues to work under the usual confinement measures.

During an interview with Movieweb, Scanlan talked about the work he is doing with the creatures and characters in the new series. The technician explained that this series is an opportunity to retake some of the beings created for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and other films in the series that, for one reason or another, did not end up on the big screen.

“The funny thing about this is that, in many ways, I don’t think it feels any different to work in a movie. It’s the same creative conditions in every department. We also have a backlog of characters. Many of the characters we created for all the movies didn’t make it. in the final cut, that’s the process of a movie. There is this wonderful second chance to bring back some of the characters we’ve created and bring them into this new story. I think it’s going to be tremendous. It’s a second chance for everything that we have done. In a certain sense, it will not be diminished in its quality level or in the level of the things that we are going to try to achieve. “

The series is still untitled to follow the adventures of the rebellious Spaniard Cassian Andor, during the Rebellion’s formative years and before the events of ‘Rogue One’. A thriller series of spas that show bold missions to bring hope back to a galaxy in the clutches of a ruthless Empire.

Confirmed the return of Alan Tudyk as the imperial droid K-2SO, Stephen Schiff, executive producer of ‘The Americans’, to be the showrunner of what will be the second series of Star Wars for the channel after ‘The Mandalorian’, by Jon Favreau. For his part, Tony Gilroy, who participated in the script for ‘Rogue One. A Star Wars Story’, will be part of the creative team for this series that hopes to start production next fall.