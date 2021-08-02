This is Nadal’s opinion about Djokovic’s gestures in Tokyo

Rafael Nadal he ruled on the gestures he left Novak Djokovic during their fight for the bronze against Pablo Carreño in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. These were the words of the Mallorcan, about the moment in which the Serbian threw his racket into the stands: “Luckily there were no people in the stands and nothing else happened, but hey, they are things that happen from time to time that should avoid, he is a reference for children. “

