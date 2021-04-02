This is my secret. New trailer for ‘Belle’, the new film by Mamoru Hosoda

With you the second official preview of ‘Belle‘, the new film written and directed by the Japanese Mamoru Hosoda, responsible for titles such as’ The girl who leapt through time’, ‘Summer Wars’,’ The wolf children ‘,’ The boy and the beast ‘or more recently ‘Look, my little sister.’

‘Belle‘follows a teenage girl who lives between modern Japan and a virtual world called “U”, in a film that is intended to be an exploration of how technology impacts human lives and relationships.

Produced by Studio Chizu, the film will hit theaters in its native Japan next July, without for the moment we know whether A Contracorriente Films, the Spanish distributor of all Hosoda films so far, will once again be in charge of distributing it in our country.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

