         This is ‘Mobile shell’, the new experimental GNOME interface that seeks convergence with the mobile platform

Tobias Bernard, one of the designers working at Purism to make GNOME mobile-ready, specifically for Librem 5, has recently shared a long series of experimental sketches of a new mobile interface for GNOME that I would look for convergence and that looks pretty cool.

For those who do not know anything beyond Android phones or iPhones, perhaps it is a good time to remember initiatives such as PinePhone and Librem 5. Both are niche products aimed at those who seek privacy and control, and who have in common that use Linux based systems, distributions like the ones we are used to using on the computer, but adapted to mobile.

The work of Purism with PureOS, the system that gives life to the Librem 5 and that can also be used on the computer as a further distro. Now, on the mobile side, Purism has been especially working with its Libhandy library to bring a converged user interface to most official GNOME applications.

Mobile shell

Libhandy was the start, but both Tobias and Purism and the GNOME development team have plans to go a step further to transform the interface of the desktop environment into the future.

We can see it in the official GNOME repositories in Gitlab, under the label “Mobile shell”. A series of mockups described as being “very experimental” and showing us from an application launcher to a mobile keyboard, going through the new shell structure, and many more interesting things.

Now, although it is clear that because of “very experimental” it’s hard for us to see this or exactly this In future versions of GNOME, especially the immediate ones, in TuxPhones they tell us that internal sources assure that GNOME is already discussing and planning to make it happen.

It could take years for all that transition to complete, we could see it in a GNOME 4But it is not a small company, but rather one that is quite promising.

