This is Miniso, the ‘Japanese Ikea’ that multiplies and already triumphs in Spain

Founded by the Chinese businessman Ye Guofu, but inspired by Japanese design, the multinational Miniso proposes a model that has led him to open more than 4,200 stores in more than 80 countries, including Canada, the United States, Spain, Australia, UAE, India or Mexico, since its birth in 2013.

Spaniards have seen how in a short time Miniso stores opened in shopping centers, with striking products that are far from the ideology of Asian products, since Miniso collaborates with some of the biggest brands in the world, such as Coca-Cola, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Sesame Street, Mickey and Minnie, Pink Panther or We Bare Bears to create original products.

Miniso, who se has called it the ‘Japanese Ikea’, it has 27 stores in Spain, from north to south and from this to west, in which it offers furniture, but especially products for the home and decoration with an avant-garde design.

In fact, the multinational created the Miniso Original Design Academy (MOD), an entity where they go professionals from countries with a tradition in designsuch as Japan, Norway, Finland, Spain, Denmark, and South Korea.

“A better life has nothing to do with price” is the motto of this company, which seeks to associate its image with “a feeling of happiness and a feeling of joy”.