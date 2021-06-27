This is Milena Smit’s new film after Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’

After finishing the filming of ‘Parallel Mothers’, his first film with Pedro Almodóvar, Milena Smit, one of the protagonists of our latest El Relevo report, already has a new project. Is about ‘Dragonflies’, a film that stars alongside Olivia baglivi and that tells the story of Álex and Cata, two friends raised in the suburbs, in a lonely periphery, of empty shops and decadent bars, who have spent their entire lives planning a getaway. Surrounded by mountains where their dreams echo until they disappear, where beauty is a mirage, the two young women look for a safe-conduct from which to get away from their present in order to forget their past.

Directed by the debutant Luc knowles and produced by Clapham Films, the film, shot between Madrid and Segovia, starts during the weeks prior to Álex’s departure. Saved money, stolen drugs and a betrayal will make the lives of Álex and Cata dynamite, causing turbulence to appear in the fragile flight of these dragonflies.

They complete the cast Pol Hermoso, Gonzalo Herrero, Marina Esteve, Berta Sánchez Álvarez, Noemí Climent, Aramis Baglivi, Lei Wu, Javier Collado and Rakel Brel.

Since her debut in the cinema with David Victori with ‘You will not kill’, Milena’s career has skyrocketed, making her one of the actresses with the greatest projection of her generation. A short career but in which he has already been combining cinema with television, with titles such as ‘Alma’, a series that we will see on Netflix.

