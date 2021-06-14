this is Microsoft’s plan to accumulate subscribers

There is an old adage that, theoretically, determines which company “wins” E3, and that is measured, above all, by the number and power of exclusives it presents. Both in hardware and software, The non-dependence on third-parties and the focus on self-created and exclusive products adds points to exploit the strength of your systems. All this, of course, is very relative, since if it were a mathematical equation Nintendo and its ecosystem, largely exclusive and hardly contaminated by other companies, would be the eternal winner.

However, this is how it works: hardware and exclusives determine this victory in which no one believes religiously, until someone decides to change the rules of the game. That change could have come this year, to a large extent, by Microsoft and Bethesda, in a conference focused, apparently, only on software for Xbox and PC. Apparently, because between the lines (unlike in other years, and to the relief of those who are tired of each conference being forced to present itself as a game-changer) Microsoft has sent another message: the revolution is in Game Pass.

As I said, he did it between the lines: there was no section dedicated to Game Pass, the subscription system to access a video game repository made up equally of news and catalog stock, but its mention was constant. Constant until almost suffocating: Of the 30 games that were presented, 27 will arrive on Game Pass from day 1 of their departure. The message, beyond the enormous number of titles, was clear: more than a console, what is being sold is an availability.

A door to an immense catalog of games, which is something that we already had since the days of Xbox One, and that has been growing: it is already a functional service for both PC and console, and with the latest advances to play on devices Mobile has opened a new playing field. Microsoft seems to send the message that the PC but, above all, Xbox, They are not so much machines that allow us to play games, as we had always understood the hardware, but rather they are keys to access the games.

So at yesterday’s conference there was no discussion of power, specifications or features of Xbox compared to its competitors. The important thing is the Game Pass catalog and, even above that, to what extent the strengths of that catalog are easy to access -and with advantages- from the service.

A couple of missiles deep

Perhaps the most relevant news of the presentation was the announcement of Bethesda’s new space exploration game, ‘Starfield’. On the one hand, it clears the doubt about what will happen to the company’s games now owned by Microsoft: at least initially, they will be exclusive. But much more important: this undeniably Triple A release will be available on Game Pass from day 1. Very few players will want to pay full price and can access the game for a fraction of its cost right out of the box.

Exactly the same was true of another game produced by Bethesda, the one that closed the conference, Arkane’s co-op ‘Redfall’– Day one on Game Pass and exclusive to Xbox. Of course, the same thing happens with the great Microsoft productions: ‘Halo Infinite’, ‘Forza Horizon 5’ and the console version of ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’. Here the exclusivity and the presence in the exit Game Pass were practically guaranteed, but it is an indisputable reinforcement to the offer.

For the rest, as we say, over and over again the magic words were repeated throughout the night: from day 1 on Game Pass. For starters, there are ten Bethesda games out now: ‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ (and the rest of the entire ‘Yakuza’ series), ‘Arx Fatalis’,’ Dishonored: Death of the Outsider ‘,’ Doom ‘,’ Fallout ‘,’ Fallout 2 ‘,’ Fallout 3 ‘,’ Fallout: New Vegas’, ‘Fallout: Tactics’,’ Rage ‘,’ The Evil Within 2 ‘and’ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’. Some for PC, others for console, others in the cloud, many of them in the three sites.

Enjoy over 100 high-quality games, Xbox Live Gold, and an EA Play subscription for one low monthly price. For a limited time, get your first 3 months of Ultimate for 1 euro

In the remainder of the year, these will be the games scheduled to arrive on day 1 at the service:

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance – June 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27 The Ascent – July 29 Twelve Minutes – August 19 Hades – August 21 Psychonauts 2 – August 25 Aragami 2 – September 17 Saber – 23 September September Scorn – Fall 2021 The Anacrusis – Fall 2021 Back 4 Blood – October 12 Age of Empires IV – October 28 Forza Horizon 5 – November 9 Shredders – December 2021 Halo Infinite – Christmas 2021 Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021 The Gunk – 2021 Among Us – 2021

And finally, undated or in 2022 and 2023:

A Plague Tale: Requiem Atomic Heart Redfall Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Eiyuden Chronicle Rising Contraband Party Animals Replaced Slime Rancher 2 Somerville Stalker 2 Starfield The Outer Worlds 2

An absolute avalanche that makes it clear, above exclusivity or hardware brilliance, that there are other ways to raise the video game business above gross power. Game Pass was a promising service, but now it could become a game-changing idea in Microsoft’s favor.