Michelle and Barack Obama found their rest home on an island far from the spotlight.

After leaving the White House, Michelle and Barack Obama they continued to live in Washington D.C. in what Sasha, her youngest daughter, concluded his studies.

Once that happened, the former presidential couple began the search for their final home, finding in the state of Massachusetts their beach mansion.

The property, located on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, was bought by the couple, in late 2019, by $ 11.75 million dollars, by falling in love with its architecture, its views, but also the privacy it gives them.

The house originally cost $ 14.85 million dollarsBut the Obamas got a better price, paying 3 million less than the initial value.

According to its technical file, the mansion, almost 7 thousand square meters, It has seven bedrooms and 8 1/2 bathrooms, so it has enough space to receive your daughters Malia and Sasha, among other distinguished guests.

It also has a modern chef-style kitchen, a dining room with spectacular garden views, a room with a stone fireplace and steel beamed vaulted ceilings, a TV room, a games room and a two-car garage.

The Obama rooms are striking for their large size, high ceilings, and glass doors with access to the outside of the property.

As for the exteriors, the house has multiple balconies and terraces with spectacular views of the gardens and the sea. In one of the balconies a hydromassage bathtub.

The house also has a outdoor pool, a boathouse and access to a private beach.

To get to the Obama’s love nest can only be done by land or by sea, so They couldn’t ask for more privacy.

