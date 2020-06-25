Chicago Bulls He has created a young team that looks solid with which to start working with a view to getting into the playoffs starting next season. The problem is that it ends up being the typical roster that is said to be better than the record it ends up having (this has been said this campaign).

If anything, a starting quintet made up of Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. doesn’t sound bad at all.

Czech Satoransky, exACB, is a player who can move the ball with ease and can create spaces for a dominant 2 like LaVine.

Then they have Otto Porter, who if he is physically well is a tremendous player who can help build a team. Markkanen is a modern 4, with shooting and with the ability to defend his rivals outside the area. Lastly, they have Carter, a guy who has the potential to be the defensive leader of a great NBA franchise.

With almost the entire team feeling good, the only question is Porter’s, which we’ll see if he renews (he has a player option) or if the Bulls want to renew him. He has barely played 14 games and didn’t connect too well with LaVine.

Thus, with the ingredients it has, the idea would be to hit with a couple of more hires so that the team next season already struggles to get into the playoffs. They have talent and must start using it. There are no more excuses for youth.