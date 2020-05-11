The mandarin scooter is the largest species of hornet in the world. (Free Press Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture)

The arrival of the Asian giant hornet (vespa mandarinia) to the United States, has not only alarmed the inhabitants of the neighboring country and this Saturday the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico announced the implementation of an “epidemiological surveillance” system to prevent the entry into the country of this invasive species.

“Although this plague is more than 2,500 kilometers from the national territory, the National Service of Health, Safety, and the National Service of Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (Senasica) consider it important to begin your search so that in case your entry to Mexico is registered, you will be able to react in a timely manner. ” press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Social Development.

According to the Mexican authorities, the entry of this species would affect the 43 thousand 500 beekeeping producers in Mexico, They have an inventory of more than 2 million hives for honey production and crop pollination in the five producing regions of the country: Altiplano, Gulf, Pacific Coast, North and Yucatan Peninsula.

Senasica included the search for the giant hornet in its “epidemiological surveillance programs” after specimens were detected in Washington state, in the northwestern United States, bordering Canada.

The agency asked the technical staff that collaborates with the Ministry of Agriculture to report any sightings of the invasive species and asked that during their field activities they inform the producers that there is a risk of bites to people and animals.

“Their venom is more toxic than that of any species resident on the American continent and that, due to its size, common protective clothing is insufficient to prevent bites from the mandarin scooter, ”the document states.

Known as the “Killer hornet” due to its size and lethal poison, the species is the largest hornet in the world and it can grow up to 2 and a half inches long.

