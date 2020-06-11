The frenzied video game is coming to PCs and consoles of the current and new generation in 2021.

One of the announcements that the IGN Summer of Gaming event has hosted is the new and interesting IP signed by The Outsiders and Funcom. This is Metal: Hellsinger, a first-person shooter directed by David Goldfarb, director of PayDay 2. In it, the music It plays a crucial role both in the setting and recreation of its particular hell and in the gameplay itself.

The video game puts us in the shoes of the Unknown, a creature with traits of demon and human; who goes into the underworld to hunt for his mother, nicknamed Red Judge, in search of revenge. We will have to fight our way through incessant hordes of demons with weapons such as a shotgun, dual pistols or a skull that serves as a narrator. All of them have special abilities that are combined with the frantic action of the game, full of double jumps and feints.

Each level has its own visual and sound design, which will take us beyond the lava and black rocks that abound in this kind of game – icy mountains, ruins and all kinds of landscapes are combined with tracks of metal music Also designed from scratch for the game, with the collaboration of talents such as Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility), Björn Strid (Soilwork) or Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy).

The single player campaign will be complemented by an arcade mode As we hit each beat with our shots and slashes, the music intensifies, and the score and damage counter goes off. This is important because by the time we complete the single player campaign, we will also unlock a sort of arcade mode where to test our skills and fight for the best positions in the online leaderboards.

Metal: Hellsinger will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5 at some point pending in 2021. In 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to test it, and we plan to share an article with our impressions this very end of week as part of the Find Your Nexr Game coverage — a small preview: we really liked it, and if you’re interested in keeping track of it, you shouldn’t miss it.

More about: Funcom and Metal: Hellsinger.