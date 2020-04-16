The interpreter adapted one of the rooms in her apartment to do the activity that she is so passionate about and that her fans love.

María León.

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

The interpreter Mary lion, 34, shares her home in Mexico City with three of her greatest passions: music, her dog Mikaela and pole dance, an activity for which he has a whole room.

Through various videos and photographs, the former member of Limbo Beach It has allowed us to know details of your privacy and these are just some of the corners of your property.

Kitchen

The kitchen in María León’s house is open and equipped with white furniture.

In addition to the cupboard, the kitchen has a cabinet in the center where the singer prepares her food and even works as a breakfast area for two people due to its large bar.

Breakfast bar

Next to the kitchen is the breakfast room, which is made up of a brown wooden table and four rectangular benches, with which María León gained space at her house and incidentally increased the capacity of her table.

Piano

The interpreter of ‘You got my name’ finds musical inspiration next to her dining room, having installed her piano there.

So with piano and guitar in hand he composes, plays and sings some of his greatest hits.

That part of the house is decorated with desert plants and a very picturesque painting of a catrina with the face of Frida Kahlo, the woman who considers her maximum inspiration.

Room

The living room of your house is equipped with gray armchairs, as well as a coffee table and a brown side cabinet.

This room is decorated with a dark gray carpet, as well as some paintings, showing the good taste you have for art.

Television room

The television room is made up of a large sofa bed, which gives María León and her guests the possibility of watching television lying down or sitting down.

Also at night it can be converted into a guest room due to its comfort.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom, like the rest of the house, has colorful cushions, as well as an unusual headboard, being made up of a work of art.

Terrace

The terrace is one of the favorite places in the house for María León and Mikaela, as they love rocking in the hammock they put there to spend time together, read or sleep.

From the terrace you have a view of a green wall that makes us feel as if we are in a place far from the chaos of Mexico City.

Even in the hot season, he uses this part of the house to get a tan.

Pole dance room

Last but not least, there is the pole dance room, a room in which the artist boasts her ability to dance on the tube.

The room is equipped with everything necessary so that you can carry out this activity without any kind of complication, including the mirror so that you can appreciate in detail each of the movements you make and thus be able to perfect your technique.

Gym

The pole dance room also has space for a small gym, where the presenter also performs her daily routine with the help of her weights and other devices.

