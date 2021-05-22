This is Lucasfilm’s new creative director

After having great success with the series on Disney +, Lucasfilm bet on ‘George Lucas’s ward’ to assume the creative direction of the company.

Star wars, one of the biggest sci-fi franchises in history, is on a boom again after decades of production. Despite the fact that most of his latest films have been criticized, the series and other products of Lucasfilm they have given new hope.

Part of the success they have achieved in the company through productions such as The Mandalorian, the seventh season of The Clone Wars Y The Bad Remittance, is due to the impact that great creative minds have had on projects. Thus, they highlight the direction of Jon favreau Y Dave Filoni behind most of the titles related to the galactic saga.

This is why the latter, Filoni, was chosen to be Lucasfilm’s new creative director, a position that will allow him to lead the brand into a bright future. Because he will be able to continue using the bases that he himself has helped to create today. The filmmaker has been behind the latest and greatest ideas in the Star Wars universe.

Trajectory

After having directed Avatar the last Airbender, the writer was hired by the aforementioned company to assume the direction of his first major animation project. This is how the filmmaker reached the main seat of the film The War of the Clones. For his success, he was chosen again to oversee the direction of the animated series of the same.

Both creations had such a boom that the studio decided to keep Filoni. Although Clone Wars was temporarily canceled, the director was leading all the animation projects of the brand, thus supervising Star Wars Rebels and La Remesa Mala.

In addition, the impact of his works was so much that the animation department fell short for him. It was for this reason that Favreau saw him as his main ally to coordinate The Mandalorian. Together they wrote the history of the series and both directed episodes of it.

From left to right: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and George Lucas

As the previous one managed to be very well received among critics and the audience, the developer renewed with the production company to return to creative functions. This will do it in The Book of Boba Fett, series that will be available at the end of the year in Disney +.

Now, all of these guarantees have put Dave Filoni at the forefront of Star Wars content, encouraging fans to expect products on the level that he’s already a part of.