A young woman agreed to have dinner via FaceTime with a boy who was texting her through a drone

By: Web Writing

The quarantine that is being lived by pandemic of the COVID-19 It has caused millions of people to lose contact with their family and friends, however, there are some who have discovered a new way to fall in love.

Through social networks, the story of love of a boy identified as Jeremy, who lives in Brooklyn and became interested in a young woman he observed in his drone when the latter was dancing in her rooftop.

His interest was so much that Jeremy sent the drone with the following message “Write me”, later the girl answers her message “Hello, I’m the girl the rooftop“, so he decided to invite her to dinner … for facetime !.

The story has been shared thousands of occasions on networks to show the good side of the contingency that is currently experienced in the world.