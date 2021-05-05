This is L-Mo, a snake-shaped robot that climbs vertical surfaces and inspects nuclear power plants

While drones are ideal devices for inspecting large open spaces, things change when we talk about closed, confined or difficult-to-access spaces, such as pipes or trenches. For this, Duke Energy has developed Linear Motorized Observer, nicknamed L-Mo, a snake-shaped robot that climbs vertical magnetic surfaces and is being used to inspect nuclear power plants.

This robot has recently been used to perform a inspection to a drain pipe. It has cameras and live broadcast systems, which allows nuclear power plant employees to observe possible breakdowns or deficiencies, as well as to know the exact position of the same thanks to an odometer.

A robotic snake that thrives in tricky places

As explained from the Nuclear Information Center, L-Mo is capable of getting into small spaces, ditches, pipes, scale beams or any other type of steel surface and inspect hard-to-reach areas. The lower part is magnetic, so L-Mo can be attached to a wall and climbed it without much difficulty. It also appears to be waterproof.

The robot carries various sensors, cameras and payloads to offer nuclear power plant workers visual information in real time. Through the control interface, similar to the command of a drone, the user can control the robot and see what the robot is seeing live, something that allows inspections to be carried out without jeopardizing the safety or integrity of the operator.

As Kevin Martin, McGuire Nuclear Station Maintenance Supervisor, explains, “Using L-Mo is a safer and more efficient way to perform inspections in many different cases at our nuclear stations.” Jim Louy, head of the L-Mo team, claims to be “wishing it was a natural thing to pull L-Mo off the shelf to use“In other words, in the event of a possible breakdown in a place that is difficult to access, it is normal to remove the robot and take a look.

Duke Energy operates 11 nuclear units Spread between North Carolina and South Carolina. Together, these facilities generate about 10,700 megawatts.

Via | Nuclear Operator