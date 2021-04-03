This is Juliana Carlos, the woman with whom LeBron James became involved in Atlanta

The past dawn The Los Angeles Lakers visited the Atlanta Hawks court to end a seven-game road trip away from Staples Center with a victory., but the most striking part of the game occurred when only eight minutes remained until the end of the match. In that instant, time stopped because LeBron James began to argue with some fans who were at the foot of the track and the atmosphere heated up to such an extent that security personnel even had to intervene. From several meters away, the player threw and received expletives from a follower who claimed to be defending her husband.

That woman is Juliana Carlos, an American influencer who accumulates almost 50,000 followers on Instagram and who wanted to give her version of events on social networks, although she later deleted it. “Chris (his partner) has been a fan of the Hawks forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years, or whatever. He’s had this issue with LeBron. I ain’t got none with LeBron, I don’t give a shit about LeBron“, he began expressing.

“Anyway, I was on my business, drinking wine, having fun. And suddenly, LeBron says something to my husband. I see him, I get up and say, ‘Don’t talk to my husband!’ He looks at me and says, ‘Sit down, bitch.’ And I say, ‘Don’t you ever call me a bitch again. Get out of here. Don’t talk to my husband like that, don’t talk to him. ‘ And literally he says to me: ‘Shut the fuck up and sit down, bitch‘. And suddenly I am expelled, “said the young woman, nicknamed Courtside Karen by James himself.

At 25, Juliana lives between Atlanta and Miami and her followers do not stop growing, although this scandal is sure to contribute to their growth even more. In his social networks he boasts of expensive clothes from exclusive firms, confesses makeup and hairdressing tricks and Since last December she has been married to Chris, a businessman from the city with an alcohol distributor and an immense heritage which would have led him to shell out more than $ 25 million on an apartment in Miami.

LeBron James’s version

“There was a tug of war between two grown men. He defended his position and I defended mine, and then someone jumped in to defend his. I didn’t think they deserved to be expelled. I don’t want to say he crossed the line, but he got too close to me. I told him what I thought and there he could have stayed. But he was too close to the referees, who heard what he said. Everything was disproportionate. Sometimes, when two boys get into each other or fight on the court it seems that it is more than it is, and today it was like that, “said the Lakers ’23’. The difference is that we are on the court and we have not drunk alcohol. Maybe they did drink and thought they were braver than they are“, he settled, already with a smile on his face.