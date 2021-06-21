This is José Aldo’s new 9-bedroom house in Orlando

José Aldo is preparing to fight Pedro Munhoz on August 7 at UFC 265. The former UFC Featherweight World Champion is coming off a win and is looking to continue to extend his streak to perhaps 2022 receive a shot at the world bantamweight championship. At the same time your opponent is in a similar situation.

José Aldo’s house

This will be the 26th fight of José Aldo’s career. Over 12 years the Brazilian fighter has proven to be one of the best in the world of mixed martial arts and on the other side of the coin he has also made a lot of money. Much money that you have recently used in part to buy a 9 bedroom house in Orlando.

Notice

A house that we can now know thanks to a recent video released and presented by its interior designer, Juliana Fernandes, who was with José Aldo’s wife and daughter to show the world what it is like. In the same city and near Disneyland the fighter has another house that is available to rent for $ 519 a night.

We will see what happens in his next fight and if, in addition to increasing his winning streak to two, he also increases his assets considerably, achieving not only the amount agreed by the fight but also a bonus. José Aldo has had a lot of sporting success during his career but also a lot of financial success.

