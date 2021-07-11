This is Jorge Messi congratulations to Leo

07/11/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

Leo’s father and representative, Jorge Messi, soon shared a message on his social networks congratulating his son. On the 10th he lived it with madness and passion, but surely his father felt the same. A long time and many lost battles before managing to raise a great tournament with the Argentine team, something that perhaps hurt almost equally to both. But finally the day came.

After the fantastic victory against Brazil, Jorge shared a sober message along with the photo of Leo lifting the Cup and all his teammates cheering him on: “You deserve it lionel“.

A father proud of his son who, although he did not elaborate much on networks, sure that when they talked with each other, the emotion invaded them.