This is “Jaguar”, the semi-autonomous robot armed with a machine gun that will guard the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have a unique new armored semi-autonomous robot to patrol the Israel-Gaza border. His name is “Jaguar“and has been developed by IDF and IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries). It is, in the words of the Israeli armed forces,” one of the first military robots in the world that can replace soldiers at the borders. “

The robot is equipped with a dozen sensors, including high-resolution cameras, an automated driving system, advanced fire capabilities, and a public address system. Not to mention the 7.62 mm MAG machine gun which can work both when the robot is stationary and in motion.

It does not shoot alone, but it does have AI assistance

Apparently, “Jaguar” has already been deployed on the border between Gaza and Israel, as we can see in some images published by the DFLP (Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine). It is not known when the images were taken, but in one of them the robot can be seen patrolling the border. The idea is that the robot can replace soldiers in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and convoy protection missions, among others.

The “Jaguar” is a semi-autonomous robot, that is, it can do some things on its own, such as plotting a route to a certain point and moving to it, avoiding obstacles and even recharging without human intervention, but for other things it requires of a human operator. For example, to shoot. It is the human who must ultimately pull the trigger.

The robot has an interface called “point-and-shoot”. The operator aims and shoots, while the robot uses artificial intelligence to stabilize the machine gun (a 7.62-millimeter FN MAG or an Israeli IMI Negev) and adjust the fire. The turret combines a series of electronic and thermal sensors to detect targets 1.2 kilometers away by day or 800 meters at night, as described in the Daily Beast.

And what happens if he is caught? Self-destructing, of course. IDF does not elaborate on the system, simply saying that it “has the ability to self-destruct if it falls into enemy hands.” From Shepard they point out that a UGV (heavy unmanned ground vehicle) has the capacity to send your precise location data to a UAV in the event of being immobilized or trapped for operators to decide whether to destroy it from the air.

Via | Jerusalem Post

More information | IDF