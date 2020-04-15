JAC seeks to make its way in Mexico by offering an alternative at a very affordable price with its new electric car, the JAC Sei 1

JAC is a Chinese firm of cars it has in its range three electric vehicles, and that, before the end of the year, it will include two other vehicles. However, this time we will talk about one of them, the new JAC E Sei 1, the cheapest electric car in Mexico who is stealing the looks.

JAC E Sei 1.

Credit: Courtesy JAC.

With a fully thought-out approach to the city and generated traffic, the car is only 3.69 meters long and can accommodate five passengers.

It has an electric motor with permanent magnets, capable of generating 67 hp and 158 lb-ft. Regarding autonomy, the small car reaches 320 kilometers in Urban mode, although it can be extended to 400 km in Long Range mode, which limits its maximum speed to 60 km / h. The maximum speed reached by the car is 102 km / hr.

JAC E Sei 1.

Credit: Courtesy JAC.

The power of E Sei 1 It is somewhat limited, however, it is compensated by the light weight that it maintains unlike other electric cars, since it weighs only 1,340 kg.

Charging your bacteria takes 7 hours to complete, however, with a fast charger, you can get 30-80% of energy in just 54 minutes. JAC offers its clients the possibility of installing a charger at home, with the necessary and safe infrastructure, although at an additional cost.

The equipment of the JAC E Sei 1 Includes a 7 ″ infotainment display and JAC Link interface, air conditioning, steering wheel controls, electrical equipment, cruise control, reverse sensor and rear view camera.

In terms of safety, JAC limited itself to offering only two airbags and ABS brakes – with no stability or traction control.

JAC E Sei 1.

Credit: Courtesy JAC.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the JAC E Sei 1 It is the cheapest electric car in Mexico, with a price of $ 495,500 pesos. The next most accessible is the E Sei 2, with a price of $ 630,000 pesos, and from there we jump to the Nissan LEAF, for $ 700,000 pesos.

