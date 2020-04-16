Xiaomi just introduced a few weeks ago its new flagships, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. We are talking about one of the most anticipated launches of the Chinese firm, but they are not the only products that are creating great expectations. Exists a much smaller and much cheaper device that we also look forward to.

We refer, of course, to the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5. If all goes well, the fifth edition of the Chinese smart bracelet could be presented in June. What can we expect from Xiaomi’s new cheap wearable? Will you still have a low price and great value for money?

Everything we want from the Mi Band 5

To think about the new Chinese bracelet, the first thing we must do is take a look at the current model. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 It is the wearable that I have recommended the most this last year, I never get tired of doing it. With the Xiaomi smart bracelet you can do the same as with many other higher priced products. It has a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display, along with a 2.5D curved glass with scratch protection. In addition, it reaches a not inconsiderable 400 nits of brightness and a weight of only 22 grams.

This Mi Band 4 also hides a heart rate sensor and even a microphone for the voice assistant. You will not have any problem if you want to use it to do water or winter sports, you can immerse it up to 50 meters and withstand a pressure of 5 atmospheres.

Inside we find a small 135 mAh battery that does a very good job. Unlike other wearables that we must carry every night, the Mi Band 4 promises up to 20 days of use, 15 days if we use it with NFC activated. Another of the most attractive aspects is that of customization, you have at your disposal a wide variety of straps to exchange.

Taking into account all these specifications, What can we expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 5? As we pointed out a few months ago, the Xiaomi smart bracelet would arrive with a 1.2-inch touchscreen, which would mean an increase of 0.25 inches compared to the Mi Band 4. I would repeat with AMOLED technology, but it would improve in aspects such as maximum brightness, which will make viewing outdoors much easier.

Of course, we expect a heart rate sensor, resistance to water and dust, microphone and other features like NFC connectivity. Who knows, maybe in a while we will have the possibility to pay in all kinds of shops with the cheap Xiaomi bracelet. We did not forget its battery, which would give us several weeks of autonomy again.

In any case, we must take all this information with caution, since only based on rumors and assumptions. In theory, there are still a few months to wait until we can know the new Xiaomi smart bracelet. If we do not have so many doubts about something, it is that it will be, again, one of the best cheap wearables.

