After weeks full of leaks and rumors, it’s finally official: the new OnePlus 8 series will be presented on April 14. This has been confirmed by the company itself in a press release and through its official Twitter profile, where they point out that the terminals will be announced through an online event to be broadcast live.

Incidentally, the firm has taken the opportunity to reveal some details of its new series of devices, such as the inclusion of 5G connectivity in all the models that will form this family, announced under the motto “Lead With Speed”.

The OnePlus 8 already have a date

As usual, the company plans show the world your new series of phones through a live streaming that will be hosted on April 14 both on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel and other social networks. This year, due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, OnePlus has been forced not to carry out a face-to-face event like those held in previous years.

From the OnePlus 8 series we know that it will be made up of, at least two different devices, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which will share some features if we take into account the technical sheets leaked a few days ago. Just a few hours ago, in addition, we were able to take a look at the first official press images of the OnePlus 8.

But that’s not all: previous clues indicated that, this year, OnePlus could present a mid-range terminal, originally known as OnePlus 8 Lite. However, the latest rumors claim that this terminal will be a renewal of the OnePlus X, and that could come under the name of OnePlus Z.

Beyond all that, the press release specifies that the OnePlus 8 will arrive with “an unprecedented performance”, and that the company’s idea is to take its “speed and fluidity” experience to a higher level. For this, among other things, the first AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate developed by the company.

What is known about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro?

At this point, when we still have several weeks between the date of presentation of the phones, the details of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are still few to know. Through the different leaks that have emerged over the last few weeks, we have been able to get an idea of ​​what we could expect next April 14.

We know that both phones will have a design that will follow the same lines as last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro, with a body made of glass and aluminum, and a curved screen with diagonal of 6.55 and 6.78 inches in the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro respectively. Of course, only the “Pro” model would have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Quad HD + resolution.

On the other hand, it is expected that both devices are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, and that they have systems consisting of three and four rear cameras depending on the model.

OnePlus 8 Series

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Display 6.55-inch FullHD + SuperAMOLED with 90Hz refresh rateSuperAMOLED 6.78-inch QuadHD + with 120Hz refresh rate

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 + 16 + 2 MP

Frontal: 16 MPRear: 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery4,300 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge 4,510 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 3W reverse wireless charge

Colors “Interstellar Glow”, black and greenBlack and green

Water resistance No Yes, IP68

