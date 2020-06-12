Sony has finally presented its console at a special event in which we have seen many of the titles that will camp the launch, and a first look at the Sony console, PS5, which comes in two different versions, one with an optical disc and the other only digital, along with a set of accessories that will accompany it:

PS5: a futuristic design for the games of the future

The new PS5 breaks with previous design lines and of course with what was presented by the competition itself, with a totally futuristic appearance in white with blue and black touches, and with all the accessories that share the same aesthetic: headphones, remote control, remote control support, etc.

Sony, following in the footsteps of Microsoft in this generation and in the next, has presented two versions of your console, one with a UHD reader optical disk, and another called Digital Edition without a physical disk, focused on digital download.

I know the price of both consoles is not known at the moment, and if the digital version will entail a reduction due to the difference in price of the physical disk reader. It is also unknown if said diskless version will include any special bonus such as access to the PS Now catalog or what will happen when making the transition of generation with the physical games that we currently have.

Now we will have to wait for Sony to start confirming the pending details, something that will eventually happen in the coming months in other special events focused on the new generation. Of course, many of the games presented for launch have a release date for Christmas of 2020, so everything seems to indicate that there will be no delays and the console will arrive at the end of the year.

If nothing changes, the PS5 will arrive at the end of this 2020 for an approximate price of between 400-600 euros according to unconfirmed rumors.

A presentation event in which in addition to the design of the console we have seen what the next Horizon will look like, in addition to the presentation of the Demon Souls and Resident Evil VIII, among others, although for some it will be necessary to wait until 2021 and 2022, judging by announcements..