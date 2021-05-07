this is in his inheritance

José José left a musical legacy that to date has value in the most emotional moments of those who have heard his songs. But materially, the singer left assets that since his death in September 2019 had been in dispute between his heirs. At the beginning of last April, Anel Noreña, the interpreter’s second wife, was recognized as the universal heir, but what is in the will that names her as such?

© Custom José José passed away in September 2019

It was his son, José Joel, who explained in an interview what is in dispute between him, his mother and his sister Marysol Sosa; and his half sister Sarita, along with Sara Salazar, who was José José’s third wife.

“The will is a wonderful love letter that my father left hidden, when this came up we were seeing how we started the whole legal situation, which of course we are going to throw at these people because we have not finished with them, but we were investigating and this document came up, ”José José’s eldest son told El Universal.

“They send us to call my mother, my sister and me and that’s it, but we really didn’t know what it said until now,” he explained about the mysteries that the will kept. “We are not talking about millions of dollars, we are talking about an important recording career, important royalties from an interpreter, my father was not a composer of his hits,” he said.

“When you are an interpreter, you take 22 to 25 percent of the total royalty, the composer takes 70 and what is left over from the record company. But hey, José José has more than 300 hits throughout his career, so we are talking about something interesting, although I don’t know how much, ”he explained about the royalties from his hits.

© Custom The interpreter had three children from two of his three marriages

José Joel added that his father appointed the Sony Music label as legal director of royalties. Now the family started the process to receive them officially.

What about Sarita?

When José José passed away, the differences between José Joel, Marysol and Sarita surfaced, much more so when the youngest of the three kept the whereabouts of her father’s body a secret in Miami, where she lived her last years. “The moment this girl takes my father from Mexico as she took him, in front of my sister, from her record company, Laurita, her representative, the same record company says’ they freeze everything, not a peso for this girl ‘, not even for the man who is not fit right now, ”said the singer’s only male child.

© Custom After the death of their father, José Joel and Marysol Sosa had to search for their father’s body in Miami

The will also includes two properties in Miami, an apartment and a house located in Miami, where Sarita and Sara Salazar would currently live. “They are stuck with the payments, because there is no order, that if it is in debt, that if it has not paid the mortgage, we do not know because it is not something that will take away our sleep,” said José Joel.