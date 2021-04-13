This is Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of María Dolores de Cospedal

Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of the former secretary general of the Popular Party María Dolores de Cospedal, has appeared as a witness in the trial for box B of the PP on April 12. Before the court, the businessman has denied being the “López H” and the “López Hierro” who appears in the roles of Luis Bárcenas as a donor of 19 million pesetas of black money to the formation that Pablo Casado now leads.

Although he is best known for being the husband of the one who was also President of Castilla-La Mancha and Minister of Defense, López del Hierro is one of the most important businessmen in Spain and his success came before formalizing his relationship with Cospedal and he even turned to politics.

Ignacio López del Hierro and María Dolores de Cospedal during a bullfight at the San Isidro Fair in Madrid in 2014. (Photo: Europa Press / Getty Images).

The businessman was born in Seville in 1947 into a military family and is the youngest of eight siblings. His father, Andrés López del Hierro Marín, was a Lieutenant Colonel of Cavalry during the Franco regime and received several recognitions and decorations.

Nacho, as his family calls him, entered politics long before his wife. During his university stage in Madrid, in which he studied Economics, he became friends with people from the UCD and became part of Adolfo Suárez’s training. This allowed him to become the civil governor of Toledo for two years and of Seville for four months.. Later, the PSOE of Andalusia elected him to preside over the public consortium SOPREA (Society for the Promotion and Economic Reconversion of Andalusia).

Encouraged by the important contacts he had made in politics and thanks to his good skills in negotiation and public relations, made the leap into the business world initially dedicating itself to the construction and contracting sector within the Bami company together with the Jerez businessman Joaquín Rivero.

López del Hierro in Mallorca in an image from 2018 (Photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images).

However, he later diversified his work and held positions in numerous companies in different sectors (Caja Castilla-La Mancha, Iberdrola Ingeniería e Inmobiliaria, Amper, Avanzit / Ezentis, Neoris, Thesan Capital, Lincoln International or Societe Generale, among others). He was also on the verge of joining the board of Red Eléctrica Española (REE) in 2012, owned by SEPI, although his candidacy was finally frustrated by the controversy that was generated by being precisely Cospedal’s husband.

Long before meeting the former secretary general of the PP, in 1975, he married Inés D´Aubarède Paya, a member of the Spanish Bridge Association, with whom he had three children, Helena, Ignacio and Rodrigo. The wedding with Cospedal, who years before had also separated from her first husband and was a single mother through in vitro fertilization, took place on September 3, 2009 at the Toledo City Hall.. It was a discreet ceremony, although some senior officials from Genoa attended, including Mariano Rajoy himself, then leader of the opposition.

López del Hierro and Cospedal in 2010 in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press / Getty Images).

In 2013, the manuscripts of an accounting parallel to the official one of Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the PP, and they included a certain López H who contributed 15 million pesetas in 1997 and a certain López Hierro as a donor of 4 million pesetas in 1998.

“Lopez H. may be López Hernández and López Hierro may be someone else,” Cospedal’s husband has now told the judge. At the trial, He has also assured not to know who Álvaro Pérez is, the Whisker, responsible for the Gürtel in Valencia, who identified him as the person who delivered those amounts.

Cospedal and López del Hierro in a photograph taken in January 2020 in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press / Getty Images).

Lopez del Hierro appears in a recording of 2009 meeting with Commissioner Villarejo and Cospedal, in the office that she had as general secretary of the PP, but before the judge she has assured that she never visited the headquarters of Genoa “in her professional performance”.

