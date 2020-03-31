Hyundai Motor has officially launched the new Genesis G80 sedan in South Korea, a car with a minimalist design and more sophisticated than ever

Hyundai strives to keep sales in green numbers due to the damages it has suffered from the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world, therefore, has decided to make the official launch of the new G80 from Genesis, a sedan-type car characterized by maintaining a minimalist and elegant design, but at the same time sporty.

Sedan G80 third generation, released under the independent brand Genesis from HyundaiIt is available in three versions: a 2.5-liter or 3.5-liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

The car has 10 air bags and a host of advanced safety features, such as the anti-collision braking system, which automatically stops a vehicle when the driver loses control in a collision accident; and the preactive safety seat system, which adjusts the passenger seat in a correct position to protect the person next to the driver in the event of a frontal collision or sudden braking.

Hyundai used a design language of “athletic elegance” in the new G80, as the vehicle’s aesthetics are similar to SUV GV80, released in January.

The G80 has a minimalist design and employs high-tech quad headlights and a ridge-type grille. It has thin and wide vents, in addition to almost null physical buttons and a new touch screen climate control. The center console is equipped with sophisticated electronic rotary gear shifting, balancing simplicity and glamor.

According to the Yonhap News Agency portal, Hyundai seeks to boost sales of the new G80 in the domestic market to offset the decline in sales due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 on the auto industry.

Hyundai is looking to sell a total of 728,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles this year, which is 2.5 percent more than last year.

