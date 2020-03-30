He is one of the most interesting players in the last two years. He is not a top-level talent but his progression has placed him in the place where every player would like to be with his age and experience. Hubert Hurkacz has been taking important steps, and has done so Craig Boynton, former coach of Jim Courier, John Isner, Sam Querrey or Steve Johnson. We know the Pole more thoroughly after the talk held by his coach with ATP.

Boynton shares the essence of his relationship with Hubert. “The mindset is always the same. It is about helping the player to grow and improve. There are always different moments in a tennis player’s career when the learning curve is steeper than at other times. So, at the beginning of this year , this preseason, had a pretty clear idea of ​​the things I wanted to work with him on the court. I think Hubert is working on part of that learning curve, trying to be a professional tennis player day after day at the highest level. That’s something that all tennis players take a little time to understand. I think he’s at that point, and I think he’s doing a great job. “

“Hubert will play great tennis and reach a great level”

The line of progression, a concept that requires time and patience. “You take anyone, for example, and you see their path and it’s constantly up, but there are periods when they back off a bit. Let’s say the theory says, ‘You need to learn something and take time to learn it.’ Their learning curve is Really good. He added a lot very fast. And he has a tremendous attitude. From this point, we have had a pretty clear plan. He knows why things have gone well and he knows why things have not gone so well, and we are just getting better that learning period, that implementation period. Then he will play great tennis and reach a great level. “

The work of the technical aspects. “I don’t think it’s that much on a technical level. I look at other athletes and in other sports you wouldn’t use that canon. For example, Reggie Miller, in basketball, or a Jim Furyk in golf. And they are really good. I don’t think it’s a Specifically, there is something to improve. There are some things you can polish; you can put your foot in your serve better. There are small things that can help, but it is mainly about committing to play in the way that gives you the best chance to win. It’s about staying engaged during the big games or big tournaments and getting past those games and those tournaments. What you’ve accomplished this way is building trust and once you’ve built trust, things start to come. You have an expectation when you go to the court and you know that you are going to play well. “

