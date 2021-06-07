This is how Zoe Saldana returns as Gamora to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Marvel Studios has big plans for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie and actress Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora.

Even if Gamora (Zoe Saldana) did not stay with the rest of his companions at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), we will see her again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the movie of James Gunn that will start rolling soon and that we will see in 2023.

First you have to remember that the Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, it will not be the same as we saw in the two previous films. Since he died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) when Thanos sacrificed her to get the Soul Gem (Orange). But in Avengers: Endgame took a time jump from 2014 to the present with Thanos’ army. But luckily he crossed sides and ended up fighting alongside the Avengers.

Now the actress herself Zoe saldana has shared a photo with his characteristic green makeup and commented:

“Would you think Gamora almost had green eyes? In one of the many camera tests we did, James Gunn wanted to see how I looked with green eyes like Gamora. In the end, he changed his mind about it, and I was very grateful that he did because I found the contact lenses very uncomfortable. My heart went out to Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan, who had to wear contact lenses for Drax and Nebula. But they are characters that look amazing in them, plus they are true professionals! Remembering a lot lately as we prepare to return for another Guardian adventure. “

What will the movie be about?

For now there is little information on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but they will return Chris pratt like Peter Quill, Zoe saldana like Gamora, Dave Bautista like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Karen gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn like Kraglin.

It has been rumored for some time that we will see Adam warlock and that they will give a satisfactory ending to all the characters. Also, the main villain could be the creator of Rocket and Stakar Ogord / Starhawk could return from Sylvester Stallone, Martinex from Michael Rosenbaum and the rest of the original Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released on May 5, 2023. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus.