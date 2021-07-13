This is how Zendaya looked at the Premiere of Space Jam A New Legacy

Colorful and fresh, the young artist lent her voice to Lola Bunny in the new film starring LeBron James.

Actress and singer Zendaya was presented at the Premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The new cartoon film stars Lebron James.

In it, Zendaya lends her voice to the character of Lola Bunny and according to the film, she wore a colorful and very fresh wardrobe.

Combining a short jacket and bermuda shorts, the set has details in various colors in orange, blue and green tones, patchwork style.

With a Chic style that characterizes her, Zendaya showed off her bare legs with white high-heeled shoes.

She crowned the look with her hair tied back in a high ponytail and small gold hoop earrings.

Without a doubt, Space Jam was one of the films that marked the childhood of many of us.

And so it will continue to be now that Warner presented the second part of the film that brings together sports and cartoons.

In the first installment, which premiered more than two decades ago, we accompany Michael Jordan during his retirement from basketball.

In his character, similar to real life, the star player was dedicated to baseball, which happened in the mid-90s.

Falling into a fantasy world of Warner, where his teammates were the Looney Toones, the basketball player faced a game with some aliens who had stolen the talent of his teammates.

Thus, Jordan and his companions Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, the Road Runner and other iconic characters of the Toons, come together to defeat their rivals.

More than 20 years later, Warner bets to bring to the present a new film where LeBron James and his son are trapped by virtual reality. The evil algorithm challenges James to a basketball game to win back his son.

There, he will be accompanied by the Tune Squad and will be able to have the help of the legendary characters of the Looney Toones.

With a much more current style in its visuals and development, where technology is a fundamental part of the film, Warner bets once again on the animated adventures of the classic characters that take us back to our childhood.

