The new function will allow you to control the volume of each application individually.

With MIUI 12 Already on the way to the first Xiaomi phones that receive the new version of the brand’s software, we continue to discover news and details that we didn’t know about the next big MIUI update.

One of the last to be discovered is the Sound Assistant, a new tool that Xiaomi has adopted from Windows, and which has already become one of our MIUI 12 favorite news.

It is a most convenient utility, which allows control the volume levels of each application individually so, for example, you can choose a different volume level for apps like Spotify, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.

How to use the new MIUI 12 Sound Assistant

As they count in the MIUI official forum, the new function has been included in the Chinese version of MIUI 12 Beta ROM, although hopefully sooner or later it ends up landing in the global edition. it’s possible activate it through the device settings, following these steps:

Open the System Settings and go to the Sound and Vibration section.

Then, access the Sound Assistant menu and activate the two options that appear.

In this way, the Assistant will have been enabled. Now, to use it you only need touch the volume up or down button. It will be then when a new volume control menu appears showing a circular icon with a musical note inside. When you touch it, you will see a new volume control panel from which you can adjust the audio level of each application reproducing sound, either in the foreground or in the flat.

Since the feature is only available on the MIUI 12 Chinese ROM, we have not yet been able to test it to test its functionality. However, in the company forum they explain that the intention of the brand is expand your availability Taking it to the global version of MIUI 12. Remember that not all brand mobiles will receive MIUI 12 at the same time:

When will you update your mobile to MIUI 12?

Xiaomi has designed a roadmap for MIUI 12 divided into 2 waves. The first begins at the end of June, and it will update some of the latest models. Later, other terminals in the brand’s catalog will follow.

Last week of June:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Behind them:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 /

POCOPHONE F1

LITTLE F1

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

LITTLE F2 Pro

LITTLE X2

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi Note 9s

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

