The new function will allow you to control the volume of each application individually.
With MIUI 12 Already on the way to the first Xiaomi phones that receive the new version of the brand’s software, we continue to discover news and details that we didn’t know about the next big MIUI update.
One of the last to be discovered is the Sound Assistant, a new tool that Xiaomi has adopted from Windows, and which has already become one of our MIUI 12 favorite news.
It is a most convenient utility, which allows control the volume levels of each application individually so, for example, you can choose a different volume level for apps like Spotify, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.
How to use the new MIUI 12 Sound Assistant
As they count in the MIUI official forum, the new function has been included in the Chinese version of MIUI 12 Beta ROM, although hopefully sooner or later it ends up landing in the global edition. it’s possible activate it through the device settings, following these steps:
Open the System Settings and go to the Sound and Vibration section.
Then, access the Sound Assistant menu and activate the two options that appear.
In this way, the Assistant will have been enabled. Now, to use it you only need touch the volume up or down button. It will be then when a new volume control menu appears showing a circular icon with a musical note inside. When you touch it, you will see a new volume control panel from which you can adjust the audio level of each application reproducing sound, either in the foreground or in the flat.
Since the feature is only available on the MIUI 12 Chinese ROM, we have not yet been able to test it to test its functionality. However, in the company forum they explain that the intention of the brand is expand your availability Taking it to the global version of MIUI 12. Remember that not all brand mobiles will receive MIUI 12 at the same time:
When will you update your mobile to MIUI 12?
Xiaomi has designed a roadmap for MIUI 12 divided into 2 waves. The first begins at the end of June, and it will update some of the latest models. Later, other terminals in the brand’s catalog will follow.
Last week of June:
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20
Behind them:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 /
POCOPHONE F1
LITTLE F1
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10
LITTLE F2 Pro
LITTLE X2
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Redmi Note 7S
Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Xiaomi Mi MAX 3
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Redmi Y2
Redmi S2
Redmi Note 5
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi 6A
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 Pro
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Redmi Y3
Redmi 7
Redmi 7A
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8T
Redmi 8
Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi Note 9s
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!
Follow Explica.co