This is how your DNA influences love relationships

The use of DNA to establish compatibility between people is the basis of the series The One (Netflix) or the American Soulmate (AMC). These are works of fiction, but Do they have a scientific basis?

As the BBC reports in a report, the union of couples through DNA compatibility is already a real labor camp.

Cheiko mitsui She is a Japanese woman who was divorced at 35 and felt that she was out of luck in love. “I met several people at parties, through friends, and I also signed up with an agency to form relationships, but I could not find the right people,” he said.

That’s when he met his namesake Cheiko date, which claims to have bonded 700 couples in 20 years based on DNA. In 2014, he began working with the GenePartner company, which claims to use DNA analysis to establish compatibility between people.

It is important to have both sides; one of them is biological compatibility or what we call chemistry. The flip side is social compatibility. They both have to work for the relationship to be successful, “says geneticist Tamara Brown, one of the founders of GenePartner.

The experts of this company analyze the genes of the so-called human leukocyte antigen system, or HLA (for its acronym in English). “HLA is an important gene primarily for the human immune system. The greater the diversity of HLA in a person, the better your immune response “, says Brown.

“Male and female mammals recognize HLA because they want to produce cubs that are more resistant to disease. It is a simple principle, but it must work to guarantee the survival of the species “, adds the expert geneticist.

“When you meet someone, it’s not about looks, it’s about something else. And when that person is really interesting and you don’t know exactly why, you’re actually feeling HLA. It’s very instinctive, very basic and we all do it all the time. Even in people who don’t want to have children, the instinct is still there, “he says.

“The idea that being compatible or incompatible is something genetically determined, when it comes to being a couple, is a bit exaggerated”

But Brown’s and Date’s theories are not shared by all experts. Diogo Meyer, a geneticist at the University of São Paulo (Brazil), says: “The idea that being compatible or incompatible is something genetically determined, when it comes to forming a couple, it’s a bit exaggerated“.

“It is controversial. There are some studies that say there is some evidence of negative preferential mating, which means the formation of pairs with different HLAs. But I think that there are more studies showing that such an effect does not exist, “adds Meyer.

The experts at GenePartner focus on what they call friendship-based attraction. “For some people it is not very important to have a passionate relationship, they just want someone to be together with, with whom to have a support and a friendship“says Brown.

“In that case, it is okay to form a relationship with someone with whom the person feels comfortable, especially if the person is older and does not need or want children. Therefore, it is important to evaluate which is the case and also, depending on what the client wants, the level of sexual attraction, “he adds.

Meyer, from the University of São Paulo, is more skeptical: “I think science brings the idea that it presents categorical facts. Because it has statistical evidence, DNA, and molecular evidence, people believe that it is closer to the truth, which is more reliable than other types of information. I think this is selling more than science can offer“.