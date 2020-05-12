Although it is an important part of healthy habits, without a doubt, exercise alone will not help us lose weight. Even in some cases it could help us gain it (which is not bad, since we are talking about muscle weight). If what we want is to reduce weight to find a healthier body composition, we will have to go through a good diet..

And when we talk about diet, we are not talking about those miraculous that seem to work for everyone and without consideration. A good diet, that we are able to maintain over time, is the best ally to maintain healthy nutrition forever.

What should a diet be like to lose weight?

First of all, it must be personal. There are no general diets. As any nutritionist will tell you, a nutritional pattern adapts to the needs of each person. Going through a diet as if it were an exercise table is not convenient nor does it take into account the physiological, psychological and social differences of each one.

Second, a diet must be considered in the long term. It is very important to achieve a dietary adherence that avoids mitigating the achievements of a change in habits. The rebound effect is always on the lookout. Therefore, a diet must end up becoming a radical and natural change in our way of eating. In other words, we must learn to eat

All that being said, we haven’t touched on the more practical parts yet. For a diet to be effective in losing weight, there is only one secret: that it is hypocaloric. This means that the calories we eat must be less than we consume. But be careful: not all “calories” are the same.

In food analysis, calories are measured using a calorimeter, which indicates the total energy composition of a substance. But that energy is not always assimilated by the body. For example, the fibers are highly caloric, however, they are not digested and end up leaving just as they entered. Therefore, diet is not going to be just a matter of calories, although these are still important.

What should we put on the table?

Continuing with the considerations from before, it is important that we do not obsess about calories, or food itself. Although we must resort to the caloric deficit, it is much more important that the diet we choose is healthy and wholesome, that meets our needs.

If this is so, we will probably achieve the necessary balance without having to worry about counting calories, something that has never proven to be too effective for losing weight. And what do we mean by a healthy diet? There are several patterns that have been proven to be effective in both improving indicators related to health and losing weight.

Among these is the DASH diet, which is based on the consumption of legumes, fruits and vegetables, always whole grains, skim dairy products and lean meats from fish and poultry. According to experts, it is the healthiest and most effective diet when it comes to losing weight.

Another diet more than entrenched among the healthy ones is the Mediterranean, which has now also started to be called “flexitariana”. This is based on a higher consumption of vegetables and healthy fats (the traditional cultures of the Mediterranean countries) and in a lower consumption of meats, accompanied by a very active lifestyle.

Other general indications are increase the amount of fiber, increase the consumption of vegetables and fruits, reduce the products, and especially fats, of animal origin. Ultra-processed products and sugar-free foods should also be eliminated from the diet as much as possible. Drinking more water is also an effective method to help reduce weight. In short, as we have already said, the question is to learn to eat better and acquire new habits.

The last trick

Although we have started talking about diets, in itself, it is impossible to finish the article without re-emphasizing the importance of the whole set of healthy habits. To this we can add a small “trick”, which although it does not have to be decisive, there is numerous evidence that supports it as effective: intermittent fasting.

Leave spending 12 to 20 hours between two meals can be very beneficialAnd it doesn’t have to be difficult: the easiest way to do this is by not eating anything from dinner the day before until lunchtime. To finish, and thus close the circle, we must make it clear that exercising does not give us carte blanche to take anything without control.

It is convenient learn to control what we eat and how, in addition to not neglecting physical activity, of course. Losing weight is not merely an aesthetic issue. Obesity is currently the most widespread epidemic in existence. In order to combat it, the best tool is education.

Images | Unsplash