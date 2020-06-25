The new normal has come to gyms. These businesses have been the last to open, almost three months closed in some places, a limited capacity and the previous appointment have made some have to think twice before taking the plunge. Customers waiting for the decreed measures have had to wait patiently for the reopening of the gyms. At the time of training they have adapted to some guidelines that indicate that something has changed forever, so you get to the gym in times of coronavirus.

How you train in gyms with the new normal

The marks on the floor they are the first sign that something has changed. Safety distance is important, but even more so in a place like this. Everyone knows perfectly how to position themselves, but to get here they will have had to go through a process that previously did not exist, the previous appointment.

An app or phone are some ways to reserve 24 hours a shift to be able to train. The capacity is limited in closed spaces and the gyms are no exception. You can’t improvise to get to the gym after work on a day when energy is left over, you have to plan correctly.

Security protocols follow each other. Each machine is disinfected after the use of one of the athletes. They take their material, water, a towel and their belongings from home, nothing can be shared. Hygiene is one of the keys to keeping the coronavirus at bay and in gyms it is carried out perfectly.

Lockers are only used temporarily and disinfected after the user uses them. It is important that each of the pieces is perfectly clean, the banks also receive a constant performance so that nothing escapes. Users are the first to want this deal.

Ventilation works 24 hours so that the air is as clean as possible. Being a closed space, this aspect is important. Clients feel safe and can enjoy their day to day. The example of any gym should be the one followed. They are places that have reinforced their safety and hygiene for the good of their clients and workers. The new normality puts the efforts of these businesses on the table and uncovers the applause of their loyal customers at an appointment that guarantees them total security to continue training.