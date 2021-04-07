This is how you should take a sharp curve correctly, according to the DGT | Engine

The DGT has created an animation that focuses on the danger of sharp curves and the steps to follow to take them.

Although it is enough to drive the exams and get the license, the truth is you never stop learning and the best way is usually facing different situations that arise at the wheel. But despite the experience one has, no one is free from having an accident.

The DGT uses its social networks to share news that there is and remember some of the rules that must be followed, but sometimes it also takes the opportunity to publish driving tips that it does not hurt to review. An example is found with the last animation that has been prepared on how a closed curve should be taken.

Several factors are usually added in some moments, such as how sharp a curve is that is unknown, how fast it is to be, if the road is wet or how quickly it reacts to the signs, but in the end it is enough to always follow a series of tips that help prevent accidents.

Before telling you the tips for tackling tight curves, you can always see the animation published by the DGT showing the dangers and steps to follow.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic, if we are going to face a curve that seems particularly sharp, we have to do it this way:

The first thing is move to the right inside the lane, if it is in that sense the curve. Observe the signage and adapt ours to the type of curve. Hit the brakes before entering the curve. Move the steering wheel gently and maintain speed. Accelerate when leaving for gain stability.

Usually, more experienced drivers are already familiar with cornering and you don’t need to think about it before you get to them, but in any case it never hurts to spend a minute remembering these useful tips.