this is how you should stop on the road in the event of a breakdown or emergency

Although it is not recommended stop in the middle of the road, there are times when a breakdown or an emergency it is necessary to do so. But do not forget that doing so carries a series of risks that may not be reversible. In fact, many die committing this practice without adequate precautionary measures, and we do not want that number to continue to increase.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), in the event of a breakdown, an accident or an unforeseen event of any kind, “in case of having to stop your vehicle, always do it with the utmost caution. Remove the vehicle from the road, put on the hazard lights, signal and show yourself ”. For this, the organism that watches over our health on the roads has described a series of steps and ground rules that can help prevent other accidents, so it is imperative that you have an idea of ​​it in mind for future occasions.

The first thing the Civil Guard asks is keep calm, control your nerves and act calmly to avoid making hasty decisions. Once you are convinced that you are calm and have a cool head, it is time to act quickly but without putting our safety or that of the rest of the drivers on the road at risk. The second and most important thing is signal our fault with the emergency lights (warning) to warn everyone who comes your way and keep them on before stopping.

For now, that will make the rest of the drivers take extra precautions. The third fundamental point is that of find a suitable and safe place to stop the vehicle. To do this, the DGT recommends stopping it off the road and off the road, but if you are on a motorway or dual carriageway, try to exit through the first exit if possible, or failing that on the hard shoulder. Before getting out of the car, put the reflective vest, since in addition to being required by law, it helps other drivers to see you from afar.

It should be said that the vest is an element that you must have on hand and in an accessible place in the car, where you can put it on without having to get off. With the previous steps covered, it is time to signal the presence of our car with the help of the emergency triangles, which should be located at 50 meters behind the car and also in front if the road is two-way. But before getting out, don’t forget to check what’s going on around you and see if you can safely get out of the vehicle.

Likewise, the V-16 emergency lights are also a notably safer alternative to triangles, and whose use will be mandatory from January 1, 2026. Finally, you have to take shelter in a safe place. If it is not possible to get out of the car safely, we will stay inside with the seat belts fastened. But if it is possible to get out of it safely, it is recommended that everyone who does it has a vest on and wait away from the road, behind the guardrail or in a place protected from traffic.

Source: DGT